Internet cafe raided; four netted in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Police have booked four people on charges of watching obscene movies following a raid on an internet cafe here.

According to Rawalpindi Police spokesman, Cantt Police have launched a crackdown as part of a campaign to eradicate vulgarity and obscenity from the area.

During the anti-obscenity drive a police party raided at Modern City internet cafe and arrested four persons including the net caf� owner namely Qaiser Nadeem and Zafran, Salahuddin and Owais.

The arrested people have been charged under section 292 of the PPC and section 18 of the Motion Picture Act for allegedly watching obscene movies.