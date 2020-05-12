UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Internet Cafe Raided; Four Netted In Rawalpindi

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 04:58 PM

Internet cafe raided; four netted in Rawalpindi

Police have booked four people on charges of watching obscene movies following a raid on an internet cafe here

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Police have booked four people on charges of watching obscene movies following a raid on an internet cafe here.

According to Rawalpindi Police spokesman, Cantt Police have launched a crackdown as part of a campaign to eradicate vulgarity and obscenity from the area.

During the anti-obscenity drive a police party raided at Modern City internet cafe and arrested four persons including the net caf� owner namely Qaiser Nadeem and Zafran, Salahuddin and Owais.

The arrested people have been charged under section 292 of the PPC and section 18 of the Motion Picture Act for allegedly watching obscene movies.

Related Topics

Internet Police Film And Movies Rawalpindi From

Recent Stories

Lufthansa-owned Brussels Airlines says to slash ab ..

16 seconds ago

72 percent wheat procurement target completed in P ..

19 seconds ago

Secretary reviews SOPs' implementation in DIKhan

2 minutes ago

Austria plans to restart Bundesliga in early June

2 minutes ago

I-10 sector's water issue to be resolved soon: CMO ..

2 minutes ago

Lufthansa-owned Brussels Airlines to slash workfor ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.