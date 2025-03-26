Internet Essential Tool For Education, Training: Says CM Bugti
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2025 | 07:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Wednesday said that it has become imperative to regulate internet services keeping in mind the specific conditions of Balochistan.
He said that while the internet is an important tool for education and training, some anti-state elements are using social media as a weapon to create negative mindsets among the youth.
He said that it is necessary to counter attempts to mislead the youth through social media so that they could be guided in a positive direction.
He said this while presiding over a meeting of the Information Technology (IT) Department and cellular operators.The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, Principal Secretary Babar Khan, Secretary Finance Imran Zarkoon, Secretary Agriculture Noor Ahmed Pirkani, Secretary Livestock Department Abdul Fattah Bhangar, Vice Chairman Balochistan board of Investment and Trade Bilawal Khan Kakar, Director PDMA Faisal Khan Panizai, Spokesperson Balochistan Government Shahid Rind and officials of the Balochistan Government and representatives of PTA and other relevant institutions.
The meeting discussed in detail the improvement of IT and telecom sector in Balochistan.Secretary IT Department Ayaz Khan Mandokhel briefed the participants.
Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti said that using the IT sector for improving governance is the need of the hour, this could not only provide convenience to the people but also make transparency and improvement possible in government affairs.
He directed that a comprehensive policy be formulated for the improvement and regulation of internet services in Balochistan so that the benefits of modern technology could reach the people in a positive manner and modern technology, including satellite real-time monitoring could be used for the purposes of law and order, improvement of agriculture and livestock, advance notification of natural disasters and loss assessment, as well as certified data.
In the meeting, the Chief Minister directed the PTA officials to formulate comprehensive proposals and present detailed recommendations in the next meeting so that effective steps could be taken for the development of the IT and telecom sector in Balochistan.
