Internet facility in tribal areas case: Islamabad High Court seeks written comments from interior ministry over issue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday sought written comments from the Ministry of Interior and Narcotics Control within one week on a petition seeking provision of 3g and 4g internet services in the tribal areas.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing on the petition moved by a student seeking internet facility in the tribal areas for the education purpose.

During the course of proceeding, he said the provision of internet facility was basic right to the citizens and adjourned hearing of the case till May 11.

It may be mentioned here that the petitioner had pleaded the court that the students of the area were facing difficulties in getting on online education due to lack of internet facility in the wake of coronavirus.

He prayed the court for the issuance of an order for the provision of the facility.

However, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) had adopted the stance that the interior ministry had imposed the ban on internet facility in the tribal areas during the war on terror.

At this, the court sought reply from the interior ministry within one-week.