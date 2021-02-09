UrduPoint.com
Internet Facility Still Slow In IIOJK

Internet facility still slow in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :APHC leader Hameed Lone Tuesday said that Internet in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) was not properly restored.

Talking to APP he said that India was befouling the world to quite international pressure.

He said that the Private Schools Association of Jammu and Kashmir had challenged the December 11, 2020, order of the central government for restricting internet which is violated Articles 14 (right to equality) 19 (1)(a) (right to freedom of speech and expression and 21 (right to life and personal liberty of the Constitution).

He said that the petitioner submitted that it was constrained to move the top court after more than 500 days of continuous internet restrictions which had become a routine and permanent character.

This is the second petition on the issue since January 10, 2020, when the top Indian court declared access to the internet a constitutionally guaranteed right under Article 19 (1)(a) of the Constitution,he stated.

He said that the foundation for Media Professionals had approached to the Supreme Court challenging the restrictions on internet speed in the occupied valley on the ground that patients, doctors, and the general public were unable to access the latest information and advisories on COVID-19,he said.

A group of around 3,800 private schools from IIOJK has moved the Indian Supreme Court seeking restoration of 4g internet services in the territory, contending that the restrictions had adversely affected the interests of students and businesses,he added.

