Internet Service Provided To Students Of South Waziristan:DC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 04:45 PM

Internet service provided to students of South Waziristan:DC

WANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) ::The district administration South Waziristan has provided internet service initially at Nikka Public school and College here for students who are studying at various universities of the country to attend online classes during lockdown.

Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan Hameedullah Khattak directed Assistant Commissioner to immediate provide internet service at convenient place to the students so that their precious time could be saved.

He said that due to coronavirus lockdown the students were restricted in their respective areas while the HEC has directed all universities to start online classes, adding that keeping in view the situation the district administration is providing internet service at different places for students to remain in contact with their universities.

