Internet Service To Be Extended To Whole KP, Merged Districts: Ziaullah Bangash

Wed 15th July 2020 | 12:01 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Advisor to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information Technology Ziaullah Bangash Tuesday said that internet service would be provided across the province including the merged districts very soon.

He stated this while addressing the graduation ceremony of 'Durshal', an information technology project of KP Information Technology board in Abbottabad. He said that significance of internet in current scenario could not be undermined as modern communication tools would be vital to promote economic activities in coming days.

The advisor said that KP government was working to materialize the vision of Prime Minster Imran Khan about Digital Pakistan. He said that Digital City was being established in Haripur while Information Technology Park and Technologist Estate would be set up in Abbottabad.

He said that provincial government was supporting Durshal with an objective to empower youth and to create self employment opportunities for them, adding that the CM has also directed facilitation of foreign investors who are interested in information technology sector.

He said that we desire that internet service should be extended to whole KP at divisional level and added the task would be accomplished within a year. He said that government is endeavoring to promote information technology and tourism.

Later CM advisor distributed course completion certificates among students.

