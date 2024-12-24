Open Menu

Internet Speed Set For Major Boost With New Cables, Says PASHA Chairman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 24, 2024 | 01:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Chairman of the Pakistan Software Houses Association (PASHA), Sajjad Mustafa on Tuesday said that the addition of new undersea cables will permanently resolve internet issues in the country.

Speaking to a private news channel, he said that while some areas faced internet disruptions in recent weeks, the issues have now been resolved.

He added, "By next year, three to four major new cables and the introduction of 5G technology will address internet problems comprehensively.

"

He said that one of the newly installed cables is linked but not yet activated.

As part of the initiative to enhance internet speed in the country, a state-of-the-art cable from Africa will connect to Pakistan today. According to IT experts, the cable spans 45,000 kilometers and has a capacity of 180 terabits per second. This will significantly improve internet speed, benefiting social media applications and other online services.

