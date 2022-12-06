UrduPoint.com

Interns In Islamabad Police Call On IGP

Published December 06, 2022

Interns in Islamabad police call on IGP

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Interns of Islamabad Capital Police Youth Internship Program Tuesday met with Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan at the Central Police Office.

According to police, the interns working in Safe City Islamabad, Training and Human Resource Wings participated in the meeting.

The interns gave their suggestions to further improve infrastructure of Police Training College, curriculum, maintain transparency and efficiency of police by using modern technology.

The IGP ordered to prepare framework in light of these recommendations.

The interns informed the IGP about their experiences of working in different divisions and branches.

The police chief said that the purpose of Islamabad Capital Police Youth Internship Program was to provide professional training to young students from different departments and to develop their skills as per aptitude so that these young people could work in every field of life in future.

More Stories From Pakistan

