Internship At SMIU To Strengthen Industry-Academia Linkages
Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2025 | 05:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) The Department of Business Administration and the Department of Accounting, Banking & Finance of Sindh Madressatul islam University are jointly working to fulfill requirements of the present day era preferably linkages between academia and industry.
Both the departments had enrolled their students for Internship Program in Fall 2024 by offering them a structured course, aiming to bridge the gap between academia and industry.
This initiative ensures that students gain practical exposure and develop a deeper understanding of real-world business environments.
In this respect as per requirements of the program students had submitted detailed Internship Reports, reflections of their learning experiences and industry insights.
To assess their understanding and ensure meaningful engagement in their respective internships, interviews were conducted at the Business Incubation Center (BIC) at I.T. Tower of SMIU.
A panel of esteemed faculty members of the said departments evaluated the students, providing them with constructive feedback and professional guidance. This rigorous evaluation process reaffirms the institution’s commitment to enhancing experiential learning and preparing students for the competitive job market.
On this occasion the faculty members said that such initiatives play a pivotal role in nurturing future business leaders by equipping them with the necessary skills, industry exposure, and analytical capabilities required for professional success.
