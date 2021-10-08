Internship portal launched

UrduPoint.com

Federal Secretary Ministry of IT and Telecommunication, Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput inaugurated the internship portal here at Pakistan Software Export Board head office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Federal Secretary Ministry of IT and Telecommunication, Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput inaugurated the internship portal here at Pakistan Software Export board head office.

Senior officers from MoITT and PSEB attended the launching ceremony, said a news release.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary IT Dr. Sohail Rajput said the future growth of Pakistan's ICT industry was directly dependent on the availability of IT professionals trained in state-of-the-art technologies.

The government of Pakistan has launched several programs for IT professionals and young graduates to improve their employability and enhance the quality of the HR pool available to IT companies, he said.

The Secretary IT said internship portal was a significant step towards connecting IT companies with recent graduates through a single, unified platform.

He said that the IT industry was backed up by strong government support and extremely attractive incentives.

Several projects were intended to facilitate and assist IT Industry in its growth trajectory and ensured continued momentum in the local and export earnings growth, he said.

He said "We are proud that the Pakistani IT industry is delivering high-quality products and services to over 120 countries, earning valuable foreign exchange for the country, creating high-paying jobs, improving the nation's productivity and quality of life in general through innovative technology solutions."Managing Director, Pakistan Software Export Board Osman Nasir, said that PSEB launched the ICT internship program to bridge the gap between recent ICT graduates and the IT companies.

Rs 488.88 million internship projects would place 3,500 graduates with IT companies across the country in the next three years. 500 seats are reserved for graduates from Balochistan and 2% of seats have been reserved for the disabled.

