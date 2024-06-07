Internship programme to give students international exposure: GCWU vice chancellor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Vice Chancellor (VC) of Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) Prof. Dr. Zarrin Fatima emphasised the significance of international exposure, provided by the internship programme, jointly organised by the Embassy of Indonesia and the All Pakistan Women University Consortium.

Addressing the participants at the closing ceremony of the 4th Online Internship Programme, themed 'Empowering Independent Women', held at GCWUS, Prof. Dr. Zarrin Fatima commended the initiative and underscored the role of internships in fostering independence among women.

Deputy Foreign Minister for Asia and Africa Affairs Abdul Qadir Jilani highlighted the diplomatic ties between Pakistan and Indonesia, along with the objectives of the internship programme, in his online address.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chargé D'affaires of the Indonesian Embassy in Pakistan Rahmat Hindiarta Kusuma revealed that students from 18 universities across Pakistan took part in the programme. Ten online sessions were conducted offering valuable learning opportunities to the participants.

Kusuma further elaborated that the programme aimed to bolster the friendship between Pakistan and Indonesia, especially on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relations.

In his closing remarks, Prof.

Dr. Yasir Nawaz Manj, Director of External Links and Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences at GCWUS, expressed gratitude to the Indonesian Embassy, the All Pakistan Women University Consortium, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zarrin Fatima Rizvi, and the organising committee for their efforts in orchestrating a successful programme.

Twenty-nine students from GCWUS participated in the internship programme, showcasing cultural performances representing the four provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Kashmir, which received acclaim from both guests and fellow students. Indonesian students also delivered a captivating performance, earning applause from the audience.

The ceremony concluded with an exchange of souvenirs between the esteemed guests and the GCWUS vice chancellor. Additionally, Chairperson of the Department of Psychology Prof. Dr. Adnan Adil and Salbia Abbas presented a painting as a token of appreciation to the distinguished guests.

Certificates were awarded to students who presented performances and members of the event's management committee. Director of the Higher education Commission Asif Hussain attended the ceremony as the guest of honour, joined by heads of various educational and administrative departments, as well as a large cohort of female students.