Internship Programs Vital To Bridging Academia,industry Gap: PFC

Sumaira FH Published September 03, 2025 | 03:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq has said

that internship programs for university students always play a vital role in developing

confidence and equipping them with the latest knowledge and skills to meet

changing market trends.

Speaking as the chief guest at the concluding ceremony of the six-week third

Summer Internship Program held under the theme of “Experience, Learn, Grow,” here on

Wednesday, he said such initiatives provide ample opportunities for students to bridge the gap

between academic learning and practical exposure.

He emphasized that the corporate sector, in collaboration with educational institutions, must continue

to invest in the youth to prepare them for future challenges.

Mian Kashif said that today’s competitive environment demands professionals who not only possess theoretical knowledge but are also well-versed in modern technology, innovation, and customer-driven approaches.

He added that the furniture sector, being one of Pakistan’s potential industries for exports, requires fresh

ideas and dynamic youth to explore new markets.

On the occasion, Chenone GM Interiors Maria Tauqir briefly speaking lauded the efforts of the organizers and appreciated the enthusiasm of the students who successfully completed the program. She hoped the experience gained during this internship would serve as a strong foundation for their professional careers. She said, “We will keep holding internships on regular basis for university students to enable them meeting future global trends of marketing.”

