Internship scheme to be launched soon under Kamyab Jawan Programme: Official

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :The government will soon launch an internship scheme under the Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme to provide job exposure to the final year students of universities in their relevant fields.

"Unlike past, this time we will make sure that the employers of internees assess and evaluate their capability during the internship period and create jobs for them," an official of the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar's office told the media here.

He said the government was working on the internship scheme vigorously to launch it at the earliest. The move was meant to reduce the unemployment in the country, he added.

He said incubation centers were also being set up under the Kamyab Jawan programme to uplift the Small and Medium Enterprises sector through promotion of start-up culture in Pakistan.

He said two major programmes including the Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES) and Hunarmand Pakistan (Skill for All) had already been launched for the youth empowerment. The YES was aimed at providing soft loans to the youth so that they could kick-start their own businesses, whereas skills in modern and conventional trades were being imparted to the young people under the Skill for All programme.

The official said the YES had been receiving an overwhelming response from youth. "At least 1.25 million youth submitted applications within 15 days of its launch. It reflects keenness of our youth in starting their own businesses.

" The official said that the same kind of response was received after revision of the YES. The government had revised the YES, recently which was meant to offer huge amount of concessionary loans ranging between Rs 100,000 and Rs 25 million to the youth. Earlier, it was limited to Rs 5 million only.

He said the YES was launched in October last year with seed money of Rs100 billion to provide soft loans to youth. Over 25 per cent quota had been dedicated for women.

Highlighting the government's initiative under Hunarman Pakistan programme, he said vocational and technical institutions were being up-graded across the country to enhance youth productivity.

He said efforts were made to provide international accreditation to multiple skill-imparting institutions. Smart technical labs were being set up at seminaries and vocational institutions to equip the youth with the modern era skill-set.

He said the government was bearing the education expense of those students who had been studying in the vocational and technical institutions. Around 37,000 youth had been getting technical education in the best 450 technical and vocational institutions under Hunarmand Pakistan of the Kamyab Jawan Programme.

Along with traditional trades, training in high-tech technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotics, automation was also being offered to youth for the first time in the country, he added.

The official said the Kamyab Jawan Programme encompassed three Es including Education, Engagement and Employment.