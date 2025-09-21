- Home
- Pakistan
- Internships in furniture industry vital for building students’ global competence: LCWU VC
Internships In Furniture Industry Vital For Building Students’ Global Competence: LCWU VC
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 21, 2025 | 03:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Uzma Qureshi
has said that internships in the furniture and interiors sector play a pivotal role in boosting
students’ confidence and preparing them to meet global challenges.
She was addressing the concluding ceremony of the Summer Internship Program 2025,
organized for the last batch of 100 students under the aegis of Pakistan Furniture
Council (PFC) in collaboration with ChenOne, here on Sunday.
Dr. Uzma Qureshi said the furniture industry, being one of the most creative and globally competitive fields, requires innovation, technical expertise, and aesthetic understanding, skills that students can only gain through practical exposure. While classroom learning provides theoretical foundations, internships enable students to translate concepts into real-life applications, she added.
“The internship programs in the furniture and interiors sector not only introduce students to modern techniques, tools, and design trends, but also equip them with problem-solving abilities, creativity, and an entrepreneurial mindset essential to succeed in international markets,” she emphasized.
Addressing the ceremony, GM Interiors ChenOne Maria Tauqir said Pakistan’s furniture and interior design industry carries immense export potential. By engaging young talent through structured internships, she noted, Pakistan can strengthen its presence in global markets. She stressed closer collaboration between academia and industry to bridge the gap and equip graduates with market-oriented skills.
Earlier, PFC CEO Mian Kashif Ashfaq welcomed the guests and paid tribute to distinguished participants, including former VC University of Home Economics and Dean LCWU Prof. Dr. Syeda Faleeha Zahra Kazmi, for gracing the event. He also appreciated the contributions of architect Ayesha Rifaqat, architect Arooj Ajmal, interior designer Hina Zaheer, and graphic designer Saireen Maqsood, who delivered special lectures to enhance students’ practical knowledge and confidence.
Recent Stories
'Global Council for Tolerance' calls for strengthening values of peace
UAE Cyber Security Council: 98% of attacks exploit human error
Emirati students share UAE culture in Mandarin at Beijing fair
'Ajman Tourism Department' wraps up roadshow in India
UAE leaders congratulate President of Malta on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Armenia on Independence Day
TRENDS opens virtual office in Jordan
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Belize on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2025
Liverpool defeat Everton to extend Premier League lead
Saudi Crown Prince, French President discuss outcomes of High-level Internationa ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Met office predicts partly cloudy weather for coastal areas in Sindh4 minutes ago
-
Uzbekistan emerges as global tourism leader with record arrivals, UN recognition4 minutes ago
-
Beautification and plantation drive launched at ARI DIKhan4 minutes ago
-
Internships in furniture industry vital for building students’ global competence: LCWU VC4 minutes ago
-
Taxpayers are nation builders, backbone of economy: FTO4 minutes ago
-
Barrister Arslan congratulations Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on his 37 Birthday4 minutes ago
-
Pak-Saudi defence pact a milestone for Muslim unity: Iftikhar Ali Malik4 minutes ago
-
An alleged encounter took place between the Counter Crime Department (CCD), robbers near Pansara Roa ..4 minutes ago
-
Two-day gynecology training course held at LGH for postgraduate doctors4 minutes ago
-
Exploring the past: A walk through time on Peshawar’s cultural heritage trail5 minutes ago
-
Sufi music legend Maqbool Ahmed Sabri remembered on 14th death anniversary5 minutes ago
-
Girls school upgraded to college for empowering women with higher education15 minutes ago