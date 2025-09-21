Open Menu

Internships In Furniture Industry Vital For Building Students’ Global Competence: LCWU VC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 21, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Internships in furniture industry vital for building students’ global competence: LCWU VC

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Uzma Qureshi

has said that internships in the furniture and interiors sector play a pivotal role in boosting

students’ confidence and preparing them to meet global challenges.

She was addressing the concluding ceremony of the Summer Internship Program 2025,

organized for the last batch of 100 students under the aegis of Pakistan Furniture

Council (PFC) in collaboration with ChenOne, here on Sunday.

Dr. Uzma Qureshi said the furniture industry, being one of the most creative and globally competitive fields, requires innovation, technical expertise, and aesthetic understanding, skills that students can only gain through practical exposure. While classroom learning provides theoretical foundations, internships enable students to translate concepts into real-life applications, she added.

“The internship programs in the furniture and interiors sector not only introduce students to modern techniques, tools, and design trends, but also equip them with problem-solving abilities, creativity, and an entrepreneurial mindset essential to succeed in international markets,” she emphasized.

Addressing the ceremony, GM Interiors ChenOne Maria Tauqir said Pakistan’s furniture and interior design industry carries immense export potential. By engaging young talent through structured internships, she noted, Pakistan can strengthen its presence in global markets. She stressed closer collaboration between academia and industry to bridge the gap and equip graduates with market-oriented skills.

Earlier, PFC CEO Mian Kashif Ashfaq welcomed the guests and paid tribute to distinguished participants, including former VC University of Home Economics and Dean LCWU Prof. Dr. Syeda Faleeha Zahra Kazmi, for gracing the event. He also appreciated the contributions of architect Ayesha Rifaqat, architect Arooj Ajmal, interior designer Hina Zaheer, and graphic designer Saireen Maqsood, who delivered special lectures to enhance students’ practical knowledge and confidence.

