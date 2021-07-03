Internships programme for women to be launched

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :The Girl Guides Association Punjab and University of Lahore (UOL) has announced to launch a six-month internship programme for training of women in various fields.

Begum Perveen Sarwar, wife of Punjab Governor and President of Girls Guide Association Punjab said that through this training programme, job opportunities would be provided while training would also be given to the women to deal with issues like harassment at work places.

Addressing a ceremony arranged by the Girl Guides Association Punjab and the University of Lahore, here on Saturday, she said that internship programme had been started in collaboration with University of Lahore to provide employment to the educated women. In the first phase, this programme would only be for Lahore, but in second phase this programme would be launched in other cities of Punjab as well.

She added that under this programme, training would be provided to girls for call centers jobs, computer operators jobs in offices and other fields to help them excel in career.

Begum Sarwar said that this training would enable the women, female students to find job opportunities in various institutes, adding that Girls Guide Association would also liaise with various institutions for their employment.

"We are pursuing a policy of strengthening Pakistan in every field and the country can make progress by empowering women," she said.

UOL Director Students Affairs, Ammara Owais said "By training women, we are pursuing a policy of making them stand on their own feet." She said the women would be trained in all fields including HR, Finance and other departments of the University of Lahore with a view to provide them respectable jobs thus enabling them to attain higher places in the society because no society can develop without women empowerment.

Dr. Nighat Arshad, Executive Member, Girls Guides Association Punjab, while expressing her views said that the Girls Guides Association was working for the development and welfare of women in Punjab under the leadership of Begum Perveen Sarwar and this programme in collaboration with UOL was unique and ideal.