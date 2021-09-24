- Home
- Interpol to be approached to unearth conspiracy behind NZ series cancellation: Minister
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 day ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 12:24 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Thursday said that Pakistan would approach Interpol to unearth conspiracy behind New Zealand cricket series cancellation.
"There is a conspiracy against Pakistan and we will fight this matter with full resources," he said while talking to a private television channel.
Anti-Pakistan forces did not want to see progress in the region, he said. "We are determined to expose all such designs being hatched against Pakistan," he stated. Replying to a question about British Cricket board's decision canceling tour to Pakistan, he said, we would not make any complaint against United Kingdom.