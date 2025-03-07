Open Menu

Interpol’s Int'l Day Observed

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2025 | 10:18 PM

Interpol’s Int'l Day observed

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) observed Interpol’s International Day to honor police officers who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) observed Interpol’s International Day to honor police officers who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

A solemn ceremony was held at FIA Headquarters, where Director General FIA, Jan Muhammad, laid a floral wreath at the Martyrs’ Memorial.

Speaking on the occasion, the DG FIA said that March 7 is a day to pay tribute to the eternal sacrifices of police martyrs. “This is a day to remember the great individuals who laid down their lives for our peace and security,” he said.

Interpol marks this day annually to recognize the bravery and dedication of law enforcement personnel worldwide. In connection with the observance, various events and sessions were organized at FIA Headquarters to highlight the sacrifices made by police officers in ensuring public safety.

The DG FIA emphasised that the sacrifices of brave officers who laid down their lives for the rule of law and public security will never be forgotten. “Today, we pay tribute to all police martyrs globally and stand in solidarity with their families,” he added.

He further noted that March 7 is a symbol of unity and solidarity among law enforcement agencies worldwide. “We honor the courage and dedication of those who made the ultimate sacrifice for public safety. Their selflessness will always serve as an inspiration for us all,” he remarked.

The event concluded with a pledge to never forget the bravery, greatness, and sacrifices of police officers who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

Recent Stories

AJK Chief Justice pays courtesy call on Chief Just ..

AJK Chief Justice pays courtesy call on Chief Justice of Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 Interpol’s Int'l Day observed

Interpol’s Int'l Day observed

3 minutes ago
 Revised schedule: minor changes proposed in NPC el ..

Revised schedule: minor changes proposed in NPC election

3 minutes ago
 Two foreign tourists rescued after getting ost whi ..

Two foreign tourists rescued after getting ost while Skiing at Siri Paye

10 minutes ago
 Punjab govt allows teachers' holiday on Saturdays ..

Punjab govt allows teachers' holiday on Saturdays during Ramadan

10 minutes ago
 Muqam expresses grief over passing of ANP leader M ..

Muqam expresses grief over passing of ANP leader Mutawakal Khan Advocate

10 minutes ago
18 power looms caught stealing electricity

18 power looms caught stealing electricity

10 minutes ago
 UAF, KOICA to further expand collaboration in nutr ..

UAF, KOICA to further expand collaboration in nutrition, eco-friendly initiative ..

10 minutes ago
 Cabinet expansion to strengthen governance: Talal

Cabinet expansion to strengthen governance: Talal

6 minutes ago
 China's Hubei building a world-famous cultural tou ..

China's Hubei building a world-famous cultural tourism destination

6 minutes ago
 No complaint filed against labour Secretary Sindh: ..

No complaint filed against labour Secretary Sindh: Sindh Minister for Labour and ..

6 minutes ago
 Ahsan chairs maiden committee meeting on Export Fa ..

Ahsan chairs maiden committee meeting on Export Facilitation Scheme

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan