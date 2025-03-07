Interpol’s Int'l Day Observed
Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2025 | 10:18 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) observed Interpol’s International Day to honor police officers who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.
A solemn ceremony was held at FIA Headquarters, where Director General FIA, Jan Muhammad, laid a floral wreath at the Martyrs’ Memorial.
Speaking on the occasion, the DG FIA said that March 7 is a day to pay tribute to the eternal sacrifices of police martyrs. “This is a day to remember the great individuals who laid down their lives for our peace and security,” he said.
Interpol marks this day annually to recognize the bravery and dedication of law enforcement personnel worldwide. In connection with the observance, various events and sessions were organized at FIA Headquarters to highlight the sacrifices made by police officers in ensuring public safety.
The DG FIA emphasised that the sacrifices of brave officers who laid down their lives for the rule of law and public security will never be forgotten. “Today, we pay tribute to all police martyrs globally and stand in solidarity with their families,” he added.
He further noted that March 7 is a symbol of unity and solidarity among law enforcement agencies worldwide. “We honor the courage and dedication of those who made the ultimate sacrifice for public safety. Their selflessness will always serve as an inspiration for us all,” he remarked.
The event concluded with a pledge to never forget the bravery, greatness, and sacrifices of police officers who laid down their lives in the line of duty.
