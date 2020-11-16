Interreligious Harmony Councils to be established across Pakistan from December 2020: Ashrafi

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :The Interreligious Harmony Councils were being established across the country from December 01 to ensure interfaith harmony and leniency among different religions and religious sects, said Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council, Special Representative to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi.

Talking to visiting delegates of different religious schools of thought on Monday, he said teachings of Quran-o-Sunnah and islam stressed ensuring respect and honour for all the Heavenly religions. Constitution of Pakistan also categorically defined rights for Muslims and minorities living in Pakistan. Any group, organization and individual can't be allowed to impose their beliefs on others.

Consultation is being made with political and religious leadership of the country including Council of Islamic Ideology to restraint Child Marriage issues.

Responding to a question, he said that freedom of expression does not mean to target and undermine religious sentiments of other religions.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has been making coordination with all the Islamic world following the situation of publication of blasphemous caricatures in France. Pakistan playing it's effective role in this situation. On call of the government, Rehmatul Al-Alameen week is being observed all over the country, he added.