Interview for admissions in KP medical colleges till Nov 25: The Khyber Medical University (KMU)

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 05:00 PM

The Khyber Medical University (KMU) here on Monday announced that the interviews for admissions in eight private medical and dental colleges, session 2019-20 of the province would continue till November 25

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :The Khyber Medical University (KMU) here on Monday announced that the interviews for admissions in eight private medical and dental colleges, session 2019-20 of the province would continue till November 25.

It was decided in a meeting chaired by Vice Chancellor KMU Professor Dr Arshad Javed and attended by Registrar Prof Dr M Salim Gandapur, Prof Dr Javed Ahmed, Arshad Khan and parents of students.

It was decided on the occasion that for 1,175 seats of open merits, foreign self-finance and FATA in eight private medical and five dental colleges would continue till November 25.

Meanwhile KMU Directorate of Admission said that interviews for 1002 seats of open merit started on November 18 would continue till November 23 while for foreign self-finance and FATA seats the interviews would continue till November 25 at University Multipurpose hall.

