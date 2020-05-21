Interview process of 30 House Officers Doctors completed

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) ::Interview process for appointment of 30 House Officers Doctors has been completed in Gaju Khan Medical College, Swabi here on Thursday.

Interviews of doctors for the posts of House Officers were conducted by a notified panel.

This first batch of doctors to be included as House Officers in BKMC was successfully interviewed for 30 (30) seats of House Officers. Candidates have been reviewed and will be on duty immediately after the Eid holidays, the Chief Executive said in an interview, adding that this will help increase and improve the delivery of hospital services on the one hand and existing staff on the other. "But the burden will be less and this will lead to a healthy change in services," he added.