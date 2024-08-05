Open Menu

Interview Schedule For Permanent VCs In Eight Universities Released

Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2024 | 09:04 PM

Interview schedule for permanent VCs in eight universities released

The interview schedule of the candidates for the appointment of permanent vice-chancellor in various universities of Punjab, has been released

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) The interview schedule of the candidates for the appointment of permanent vice-chancellor in various universities of Punjab, has been released.

Interview schedule of general university candidates has been released following the the vacant posts.

PHEC sources told APP that details interviews of candidates for general universities will be held in stages.

In the first stage, interviews of candidates for 8 general universities will be held.

Interviews for the vacant seats will be held for the universities including Punjab University, GC University Lahore, University of education, Bahauddin Zakaria University Multan, University of Narowal, Islamia University Bahawalpur, University of Gujarat and GC University Faisalabad.

The interviews to be held on August 8 at PHEC office Arfa Karim IT Tower, here.

