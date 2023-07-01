ISTANBUL, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :"The entire humanity admires the success of China and calls it the Chinese miracle," said Perincek.

-- China has risen from an economically backward country to the world's second-largest economy, and its progress in modernization is undoubtedly a miracle, said a Turkish political party leader in a recent interview with Xinhua.

Dogu Perincek, chairman of the Patriotic Party of Türkiye, said China, once one of the most impoverished countries in the world, ushered in a new era with the founding of the People's Republic of China in 1949.

Perincek has visited China 14 times since 1978 at the invitation of the Communist Party of China (CPC). He particularly admired the modernization and emancipation of Chinese women during his visits.

"And these modern women, the emancipated women, play a big role in the modernization of China. That impressed me a lot," he said.

The chairman also witnessed how laborers have been liberated and started to play an essential role in the country's development.

"I have explored many industrial, agricultural, and cultural areas in China. I have visited numerous factories and villages," he said, adding that what excited him the most was "the Chinese laborers taking leading and managerial positions." The chairman said though China has one of the world's most ancient civilizations, it is also a young nation.

"The (Chinese) revolution opened up great horizons for China and rejuvenated the Chinese people," he said. "Generations have grown up with ideas, hopes, and optimism of the Chinese revolution, and become the insurance for the future of China and the world." Perincek also believed that China's modernization is a peaceful process based on a win-win understanding of the rest of the world.

"It is not a modernization based on the exploitation of the rest of the world, as is the case with modernization in the capitalist sense," he said, noting that "China's modernization, however, was achieved hand in hand and heart to heart with the rest of the world. Therefore, it is a peaceful modernization, shedding light on the future of humanity."¦