Interview with Muhammad Awais Saeed, Pakistan Country Lead, inDrive

What makes inDrive unique?

inDrive’s business model makes it unique. Unlike other platforms, inDrive embraces a people-first approach. Its peer-to-peer “fair deals” model, which minimizes commissions for drivers, empowers users with freedom of choice. Drivers pay commissions as low as 10%, compared to the 25-60% charged by competitors. This model not only ensures fairness but also enhances user loyalty and trust.

What is inDrive’s mission?

Challenging injustice has been at the heart of inDrive’s identity since its inception.

inDrive’s goal is that of reducing global injustice, creating a business that prioritizes impact over profit while achieving exceptional financial performance. This holistic approach has allowed inDrive to grow despite limited resources and its remote origins.

As inDrive continues to expand into new markets like delivery and fintech, it leverages its growing user base to create solutions that challenge injustice across industries.

By 2030, inDrive aims to positively impact 1 billion lives, setting a new standard for what a socially conscious tech company can achieve. Through this vision, inDrive aspires to inspire a new era of purpose-driven businesses globally.

inDrive recently honored their top drivers with rewards & recognition. Can you please share what it was all about?

At inDrive, we recently hosted a grand event to celebrate the incredible dedication and achievements of our top-performing drivers.

It was a two-day celebration in Karachi which brought together 251 exceptional drivers who were honored with prestigious reward.

This initiative underscores inDrive's unwavering commitment to empowering and valuing its driver community. The event also encouraged open dialogue, allowing drivers to share their experiences, challenges, and ideas for growth in the dynamic ride-hailing sector.

Through this milestone celebration, inDrive reaffirms its mission to build an inclusive, supportive, and empowering ride-hailing community, setting new standards for driver appreciation in Pakistan.

What were the prizes given to the winners?

We awarded our top performing drivers with exciting rewards such as

All-expenses-paid Umrah trips for their families

Motorbikes, mobile phones, and grocery cards

How many drivers were sent for Umrah trip?

What was the purpose of the campaign?

With this campaign, we aimed to inspire and motivate our driver community to go the extra mile, setting new standards of excellence in ride-hailing service. The positive response from our driver partners on this campaign will encourage us to come up with more giveaways and driver engagement activities.

Were all the drivers eligible for the campaign?

Yes, we rolled out this campaign exclusively for our valuable drivers, to encourage them to take more rides, earn rewards, and earn the prestige of being crowned as the Ultimate Champion Driver