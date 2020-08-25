Interviews for appointment of VC Benazir University Lyari postponed

Interviews for the appointment of Vice Chancellor Benazir University Lyari scheduled for Wednesday have been postponed, due to recent heavy rain in the metropolis, said Convener Search Committee Dr Qadeer Rajput

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Interviews for the appointment of Vice Chancellor Benazir University Lyari scheduled for Wednesday have been postponed, due to recent heavy rain in the metropolis, said Convener Search Committee Dr Qadeer Rajput.

In a statement issued here Tuesday, Dr. Qadeer said that interviews will now be held after Ashura.

It was stated that new date for the purpose will be announced soon.