Interviews For Constables In Progress
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 10, 2025 | 05:50 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) The interview phase for the recruitment of constables and lady constables in Gujrat police is in progress at the DPO Complex.
According to a police spokesperson, candidates who cleared the physical measurements, running test, and written examination are now appearing for interviews. Chairman Recruitment Board, DIG Ayaz Saleem (CPO Gujranwala), DPO Gujrat Dr.
Mustansar Atta Bajwa, and SSP Muhammad Hassan Iqbal conducted the interviews, with 234 candidates participating in the process.
To ensure transparency, the interviews are being video-recorded, and candidates' attendance is registered through a biometric system. Strict security measures have been implemented during the proceedings.
The chairman of the recruitment board reiterated that merit and transparency would be upheld at all stages. The final list of successful candidates will be released upon completion of interviews.
Recent Stories
Canada’s Liberal Party elects Mark Carney as new leader
Erada Centre becomes first in UAE, Gulf to receive Arab Board accreditation
UAE Embassy in Japan organises Ramadan Iftar initiative in Fukuoka
SCC Committee discusses judicial authority regulation
Fourth Edition of World Police Summit Awards 2025 continues to accept nomination ..
Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre organises second Emirati Publishers Forum
Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from UAE University
CBUAE issues commemorative coins to mark centenary of poet Sultan Bin Ali Al Owa ..
Deliveroo enables users to donate to ‘Fathers’ Endowment’ campaign through ..
India Lifts ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with Thrilling Win Over New Zealand
India Clinches ICC Champions Trophy with Team Effort: Kohli
Rohit Sharma Leads India to Historic ICC Champions Trophy Win
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Interviews for constables in progress6 minutes ago
-
Sargodha Rescue 1122 responded to 5,200 emergencies in February6 minutes ago
-
NDF, Iltizam Relief Society distribute food among families6 minutes ago
-
CM starts 3rd phase of mechanized agriculture in Punjab with 60 % subsidy on super seeders6 minutes ago
-
DC inspects cleanliness6 minutes ago
-
FDA one-window counter directed to improve service delivery6 minutes ago
-
DC inspects exam center6 minutes ago
-
12 kilograms of prohibited Chinese salt was recovered and destroyed on the spot16 minutes ago
-
A speeding car ran over people sitting on a bench, four people were injured, two of them are in crit ..16 minutes ago
-
The Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 21 road traffic accidents across Chiniot16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan made progress to empower women amid major structural, cultural barriers: Experts16 minutes ago
-
SCP to hear appeals for cancellation of bail in cases relating to May 916 minutes ago