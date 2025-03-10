Open Menu

Interviews For Constables In Progress

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 10, 2025 | 05:50 PM

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) The interview phase for the recruitment of constables and lady constables in Gujrat police is in progress at the DPO Complex.

According to a police spokesperson, candidates who cleared the physical measurements, running test, and written examination are now appearing for interviews. Chairman Recruitment Board, DIG Ayaz Saleem (CPO Gujranwala), DPO Gujrat Dr.

Mustansar Atta Bajwa, and SSP Muhammad Hassan Iqbal conducted the interviews, with 234 candidates participating in the process.

To ensure transparency, the interviews are being video-recorded, and candidates' attendance is registered through a biometric system. Strict security measures have been implemented during the proceedings.

The chairman of the recruitment board reiterated that merit and transparency would be upheld at all stages. The final list of successful candidates will be released upon completion of interviews.

