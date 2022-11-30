UrduPoint.com

Interviews For Jobs Under Disable Quota Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 30, 2022 | 07:52 PM

The interviews for jobs on special persons quota from grade 1 to grade 4 were held for the second consecutive day by District Selection Committee Shaheed Benazirabad

Committee Chairman and Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon, representative of Department of Services and General Administration and Coordination Ashraf Ali Ansari , Additional Deputy Commissioner SBA Muhammad Saleem Jatoi, District Health Officer Dr Daulat Jamali, Deputy District Education Officer Primary Syed Mujahid Shah and other committee members conducted the interviews.

During the interview the committee checked the education and other testimonials of candidates. DC Shehryar Gul Memon and Ashraf Ali Ansari said that the interviews were being conducted in District Shaheed Benazirabad on the orders of Supreme Court.

They said that out of 600 applications submitted, just over 400 candidates appeared for the interview. They said that after scrutiny of the documents a merit list would be compiled and would be dispatched to higher authorities for further action.

