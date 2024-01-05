Interviews for Sindh Endowment Scholarship Postponed at Sindh University

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) The Registrar and the Director of Students Financial Aid Office of Sindh University Jamshoro, Professor Dr. Mushtaq Ali Jariko has clarified in a statement that the interviews scheduled for the Sindh Endowment Scholarship from January 8th to January 10th, 2024, have been postponed due to certain reasons.

According to the statement issued on Friday, the announcement for the new interview dates will be made later.