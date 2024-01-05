Open Menu

Interviews For Sindh Endowment Scholarship Postponed At Sindh University

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 05, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Interviews for Sindh Endowment Scholarship Postponed at Sindh University

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) The Registrar and the Director of Students Financial Aid Office of Sindh University Jamshoro, Professor Dr. Mushtaq Ali Jariko has clarified in a statement that the interviews scheduled for the Sindh Endowment Scholarship from January 8th to January 10th, 2024, have been postponed due to certain reasons.

According to the statement issued on Friday, the announcement for the new interview dates will be made later.

Related Topics

Sindh Jamshoro January From

Recent Stories

realme Set to Redefine Midrange Design with realme ..

Realme Set to Redefine Midrange Design with realme C67 - Where Elegance Meets In ..

9 minutes ago
 Caretaker PM directs to effectively highlight Paki ..

Caretaker PM directs to effectively highlight Pakistan's stance on Kashmir issue ..

2 hours ago
 Constitution does not allow lifetime disqualificat ..

Constitution does not allow lifetime disqualification, remarks CJP Isa

2 hours ago
 Security forces kill two terrorists in Tank

Security forces kill two terrorists in Tank

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 January 2024

7 hours ago
Three killed in road accident

Three killed in road accident

16 hours ago
 8 injured as gas cylinder explosion

8 injured as gas cylinder explosion

16 hours ago
 Discover the mesmerizing world of reflections at P ..

Discover the mesmerizing world of reflections at PNCA's art exhibition by Hussai ..

16 hours ago
 SC adjourns lifetime disqualification case till Fr ..

SC adjourns lifetime disqualification case till Friday

17 hours ago
 UK party leaders kick off general election year

UK party leaders kick off general election year

17 hours ago
 AJK PM urges UNO to play role to help resolve Kash ..

AJK PM urges UNO to play role to help resolve Kashmir dispute

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan