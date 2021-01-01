UrduPoint.com
Interviews For Traffic Assistants Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 10:37 PM

Interviews for traffic assistants held

Interviews of 600 candidates were held for recruitment of traffic assistants in Faisalabad police

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Interviews of 600 candidates were held for recruitment of traffic assistants in Faisalabad police.

SSP (Operation) Muhammad Kashif Aslam conducted interviews of the candidates.

Those candidates who remained absent for interviews have been facilitated once again to ensure their presence up to January 6.

The candidates who will be declared successful in the interview, would be recruited fortraffic assistants after clearance of their medical test, a police spokesman said on Friday.

