UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Interviews Held For Award Of NEST Scholarships At KMU-INS

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 08:55 PM

Interviews held for award of NEST scholarships at KMU-INS

Interviews were conducted for the distribution of scholarships among the students of BS 4years and MS Nursing 2 years deserving students of Khyber Medical University-Institute of Nursing Sciences (KMU-INS), Peshawar with the financial assistance of National Endowment Scholarships for Talent (NEST).

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Interviews were conducted for the distribution of scholarships among the students of BS 4years and MS Nursing 2 years deserving students of Khyber Medical University-Institute of Nursing Sciences (KMU-INS), Peshawar with the financial assistance of National Endowment Scholarships for Talent (NEST).

Under this scheme, NEST scholarships will be distributed among 50 students of KMU-INS BSN 4 year degree program and 30 students of MSN program. According to details under this scheme, selected deserving cum talented students of KMU-INS will be paid Rs. 41,000 per semester as tuition fee as well as Rs. 12,000 per month in terms of accommodation and food as per the standard set by NEST.

Expressing his views while chairing the selection meeting, Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Haq vice chancellor KMU said that this year has been declared as the year of nursing under the World Health Organization in the light of which the government is giving special importance to the field of nursing and today under the auspices of INS interviews for the distribution of NEST Scholarships to BSN and MSN students is a key step in this direction.

Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Haq said that Pakistan is one of the leading countries in the production of qualified and professionally sound doctors and there is also a lot of potential and opportunity to produce best nurses, but unfortunately this important sector, which was considered the backbone of the health sector in the past, has been overlooked.

He said that improvement in the quality of nursing education would also improve nursing care. It is gratifying that now more capable and hardworking people are joining this respectable profession as a result of which nursing profession is becoming more and more prestigious.

Vice Chancellor KMU has said equal opportunities for most deserving but talented students have been provided to all institutes, so talented students who want to pursue nursing as career but cannot afford to do so can benefit from this program.

He said that KMU was providing financial assistance to students studying in various programs under various scholarship schemes and by arranging a total of 80 scholarships for nursing students with the financial assistance of NEST which will not only help to meet the educational expenses of the most deserving students, while it will also reduce the burden on parents regarding their children's educational expenses.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar World Education Zia-ul-Haq Khyber Medical University All From Government Best

Recent Stories

CSP Abu Dhabi Terminal launches new direct service ..

31 minutes ago

Jawaher Al Qasimi launches &#039;Salam Beirut&#039 ..

46 minutes ago

ICA extends deadline for holders of expired entry ..

1 hour ago

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi launches all-new ‘Hyperc ..

1 hour ago

SSC discusses joint cooperation with SRTI Park

2 hours ago

Strict implementation of SOPs urged

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.