Interviews held for award of NEST scholarships at KMU-INS

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Interviews were conducted for the distribution of scholarships among the students of BS 4years and MS Nursing 2 years deserving students of Khyber Medical University-Institute of Nursing Sciences (KMU-INS), Peshawar with the financial assistance of National Endowment Scholarships for Talent (NEST).

Under this scheme, NEST scholarships will be distributed among 50 students of KMU-INS BSN 4 year degree program and 30 students of MSN program. According to details under this scheme, selected deserving cum talented students of KMU-INS will be paid Rs. 41,000 per semester as tuition fee as well as Rs. 12,000 per month in terms of accommodation and food as per the standard set by NEST.

Expressing his views while chairing the selection meeting, Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Haq vice chancellor KMU said that this year has been declared as the year of nursing under the World Health Organization in the light of which the government is giving special importance to the field of nursing and today under the auspices of INS interviews for the distribution of NEST Scholarships to BSN and MSN students is a key step in this direction.

Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Haq said that Pakistan is one of the leading countries in the production of qualified and professionally sound doctors and there is also a lot of potential and opportunity to produce best nurses, but unfortunately this important sector, which was considered the backbone of the health sector in the past, has been overlooked.

He said that improvement in the quality of nursing education would also improve nursing care. It is gratifying that now more capable and hardworking people are joining this respectable profession as a result of which nursing profession is becoming more and more prestigious.

Vice Chancellor KMU has said equal opportunities for most deserving but talented students have been provided to all institutes, so talented students who want to pursue nursing as career but cannot afford to do so can benefit from this program.

He said that KMU was providing financial assistance to students studying in various programs under various scholarship schemes and by arranging a total of 80 scholarships for nursing students with the financial assistance of NEST which will not only help to meet the educational expenses of the most deserving students, while it will also reduce the burden on parents regarding their children's educational expenses.