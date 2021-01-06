Interviews held for DPT program in JSMU

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Interviews of 400 candidates are being conducted for a total of 100 seats of the Doctor of Physiotherapy program, with the probability of three students for each seat in Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU).

Additional Director at the Office of Admissions Dr. Fatima Wednesday said that the interviews, scheduled from Monday until Thursday, were conducted into shifts.

Each shift has two panels interviewing for 25 students. A total of 100 candidates are being interviewed in a single day.

Vice Chancellor JSMU Prof S.M. Tariq Rafi said that interviews are being conducted under strict COVID19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) and hygiene measures, focusing on physical distancing of candidates, wearing face masks, frequent sanitization of the interview hall, and temperature check of candidates.