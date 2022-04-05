UrduPoint.com

Interviews Held For Vacant Posts

Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2022 | 06:48 PM

Interviews conducted by the Revenue Department Shaheed Benazirabad from candidates for recruitment for 44 vacancies of driver, quota, deputy courier, janitor, sanitary worker and non-technical of Malhi in Grade 1 to 4 in Deputy Commissioner Office on Tuesday

Additional Deputy Commissioner One Shaheed Benazirabad Sonia Kaleem, Section Officer Wahidat Ali Lakho and other committee members conducted interviews on various posts on the first day. Several candidates participated in the interview.

District level committees have been formed by the Sindh government for local level recruitment from 1st to 4th grade. It was pertinent to mention here that interviews for the various vacancies will continue till 8th April.

