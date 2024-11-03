Interviews Soon For Regular Principals In Public Sector Colleges
Faizan Hashmi Published November 03, 2024 | 12:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Interviewers will soon be conducted for the appointment of regular principals
in around 130 public sector colleges of South Punjab where in-charge principals
are working at the moment.
Special Secretary Higher education Department (HED), Sarfraz Ahmed, told APP
on Sunday that a panel would interview the candidates who had got only 10 marks
while 90 marks would consist of candidates profile, experience and his overall
performance.
This step would ensure transparency in selection process of the principals, he said
and added that appointment of regular principals would help better performance
of the colleges, the secretary informed.
Replying a question, Sarfraz stated that all those professors who meet the eligibility
criteria could apply for the post including in-charge principals.
To another question, he noted that Punjab government was serious in the appointment
of regular Vice Chancellors in universities besides principals in colleges as it would help
stabilise the institutions.
Answering yet another question, special secretary maintained that first ever Artificial Intelligence
and technology conference of South Punjab would be a first step towards providing
other platforms to experts and students for exhibiting their potentials in this field in
days to come.
Public and private sectors universities and other organizations would participate
