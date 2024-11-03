Open Menu

Interviews Soon For Regular Principals In Public Sector Colleges

Faizan Hashmi Published November 03, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Interviews soon for regular principals in public sector colleges

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Interviewers will soon be conducted for the appointment of regular principals

in around 130 public sector colleges of South Punjab where in-charge principals

are working at the moment.

Special Secretary Higher education Department (HED), Sarfraz Ahmed, told APP

on Sunday that a panel would interview the candidates who had got only 10 marks

while 90 marks would consist of candidates profile, experience and his overall

performance.

This step would ensure transparency in selection process of the principals, he said

and added that appointment of regular principals would help better performance

of the colleges, the secretary informed.

Replying a question, Sarfraz stated that all those professors who meet the eligibility

criteria could apply for the post including in-charge principals.

To another question, he noted that Punjab government was serious in the appointment

of regular Vice Chancellors in universities besides principals in colleges as it would help

stabilise the institutions.

Answering yet another question, special secretary maintained that first ever Artificial Intelligence

and technology conference of South Punjab would be a first step towards providing

other platforms to experts and students for exhibiting their potentials in this field in

days to come.

Public and private sectors universities and other organizations would participate

in the mega event slated for November 7, Sarfraz added.

