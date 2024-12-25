Open Menu

Interviews Start For PSER Internship Programme

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 25, 2024 | 07:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Interviews for Punjab Socio-Economic Registry (PSER) internship programme have commenced in Faisalabad.

A spokesman for the district administration said here on Wednesday that Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (retd) Nadeem Nasir formed a committee to oversee the process. The committee was headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Qaiser Javed while Assistant Director Local Government & Community Development (Tehsil City) Nadia Fatima, Chief Officer Municipal Committee Dijkot and a representative of DC office would work as its members.

The committee conducted interviews of the candidates in Tehsil City.

The interviews in Tehsil Saddar, Tehsil Sammundri and Tehsil Chak Jhumra would be held on Thursday (December 26), followed by interviews in Tehsil Jarranwala on Friday (December 27, 2024.

Meanwhile, Assistant Director Nadia Fatima said that public awareness desks had been established to facilitate the candidates and provide them necessary information.

The PSER internship program was launched to engage young talent in socioeconomic initiatives so that they could play their active role in national progress and prosperity, she added.

