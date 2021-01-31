Intezar Hussain National Literary seminar on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) will hold Intezar Hussain National Literary Seminar on the occasion of the 5th death anniversary of a trend-setter, novelist, novelist, critic, writer, researcher and intellectual Intezar Hussain.

Seminar will be held today (Monday, February 1, 2021, at 3:00 PM) in the Conference Hall of PAL.

Prof. Fateh Muhammad Malik will preside over the seminar while Kishwar Naheed will be the Chief Guest. Dr. Yusuf Kushk, Chairman, PAL, will start with introductory remarks.

Dr. Inaam ul Haq Javed, Muhammad Hameed Shahid, Prof. Dr.Sofia Yousuf, Dr. Salah-ud-Din Darwesh, Dr. Fareed Hussaini and Dr. Saira Alvi will express their views. Mehboob Zafar will be the moderator.