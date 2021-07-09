Intisar Ahmed assumes charge as Director Admin PBC

Intisar Ahmed, a BS-18 Officer of Information Group on Friday assumed the charge as new Director Administration of Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Intisar Ahmed, a BS-18 Officer of Information Group on Friday assumed the charge as new Director Administration of Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC).

He met Directors of different wings and staff of Radio Pakistan after assuming his post.

Earlier, Intisar Ahmed served on different posts of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MOI&B). He also served as Press Attache at Pakistan's High Commission in Sri Lanka.