Intizar Hussain Remembered On His Birth Anniversary

Faizan Hashmi Published December 07, 2023 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Renowned novelist and short story writer Intizar Hussain was remembered on the occasion of his birth anniversary on Thursday.

Born on December 7, 1925, Intizar Hussain gained wide recognition through his novels, short stories, poetry and nonfiction. He received several national and international awards including Sitara-e-Imtiaz from the government of Pakistan.

He died in Lahore on February 2, 2016.

