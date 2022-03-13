(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :The closing ceremony of 5th International Pakistan Army Team Spirit (PATS) Competition-2022 was held at National Counter Terrorism Center (NCTC) Pabbi.

Inspector General Training and Evaluation Lieutenant General Syed Muhammad Adnan was Chief guest on the occasion, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

As many as eight Pakistan Army and eight international teams including Jordan, Morocco, Nepal, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Kenya, Saudi Arabia and Sri Lanka participated in the competition.

The Chief Guest distributed prizes and medals to the participants of the competition. Multan Corps won the competition while Rawalpindi Corps clinched 2nd position.

Amongst international teams gold medals were won by Nepal, Turkey and Uzbekistan, silver medals by Kenya, Morocco and Sri Lanka while Jordan and KSA teams won bronze medals.

The closing ceremony was also attended Saudi Ambassador Nawaf Saeed Al Maliky, Ambassador of Morocco Mohamed Karmoune, observers and Defence Attaches' from participating countries.

It is worth mentioning that the competition spanned over 60 hours from 7 to 9 March including various events in most difficult environment. The teams were evaluated for physical endurance, mental agility and tactical proficiency.