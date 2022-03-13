UrduPoint.com

Int'l 5th PATS Competition-2022 Concludes At NCTC Pabbi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2022 | 12:30 PM

Int'l 5th PATS Competition-2022 concludes at NCTC Pabbi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :The closing ceremony of 5th International Pakistan Army Team Spirit (PATS) Competition-2022 was held at National Counter Terrorism Center (NCTC) Pabbi.

Inspector General Training and Evaluation Lieutenant General Syed Muhammad Adnan was Chief guest on the occasion, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

As many as eight Pakistan Army and eight international teams including Jordan, Morocco, Nepal, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Kenya, Saudi Arabia and Sri Lanka participated in the competition.

The Chief Guest distributed prizes and medals to the participants of the competition. Multan Corps won the competition while Rawalpindi Corps clinched 2nd position.

Amongst international teams gold medals were won by Nepal, Turkey and Uzbekistan, silver medals by Kenya, Morocco and Sri Lanka while Jordan and KSA teams won bronze medals.

The closing ceremony was also attended Saudi Ambassador Nawaf Saeed Al Maliky, Ambassador of Morocco Mohamed Karmoune, observers and Defence Attaches' from participating countries.

It is worth mentioning that the competition spanned over 60 hours from 7 to 9 March including various events in most difficult environment. The teams were evaluated for physical endurance, mental agility and tactical proficiency.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Army Sri Lanka Turkey ISPR Saudi Rawalpindi Uzbekistan Saudi Arabia Kenya Morocco Nepal March Gold Silver Bronze From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th March 2022

3 hours ago
 Govt won't succumb to foreign powers: Asad Umar

Govt won't succumb to foreign powers: Asad Umar

12 hours ago
 Bayern drop more points after draw at Hoffenheim

Bayern drop more points after draw at Hoffenheim

13 hours ago
 'Felt like a century' says Iyer after hitting 92 i ..

'Felt like a century' says Iyer after hitting 92 in pink ball Test

13 hours ago
 No confidence motion against PM to be failed: PTI ..

No confidence motion against PM to be failed: PTI leader

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>