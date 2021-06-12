UrduPoint.com
Int'l Albinism Awareness Day To Be Marked On Sunday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 09:24 PM

Int'l Albinism Awareness Day to be marked on Sunday

International Albinism Awareness Day will be marked on June 13(Sunday) across the globe including Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :International Albinism Awareness Day will be marked on June 13(Sunday) across the globe including Pakistan.

Albinism is a genetic condition resulting in little or no pigmentation in the skin, hair, and eyes.

In several cultures around the world, and particularly in many African countries, people with albinism live in constant fear of murder. Others experience severe discrimination and bullying.

International Albinism Awareness Day was adopted by the UN General Assembly on December 18, 2014.

The resolution "encourages UN Member States to continue their efforts to protect and preserve the rights of persons with albinism to life, dignity and security, as well as their right not to be subject to torture and cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, and to continue their efforts to ensure equal access for persons with albinism to employment, education, justice and the enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of health."

