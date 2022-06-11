UrduPoint.com

Int'l Albinism Awareness Day To Be Marked On June 13

Faizan Hashmi Published June 11, 2022 | 04:58 PM

International Albinism Awareness Day will be marked on June 13 (Monday) across the globe including Pakistan in an effort to stop the brutalities against people with albinism

Albinism is a genetic condition resulting in little or no pigmentation in the skin, hair, and eyes. In several cultures around the world, and particularly in many African countries, people with albinism live in constant fear of murder. Others experience severe discrimination and bullying.

The country with the highest percentage of albinos is believed to be Tanzania. In 2013, an independent documentary called "In the Shadow of the Sun" was released. The film by director Harry Freeland tells the story of Josephat Torner from Tanzania, who has albinism. Together, they spent years traveling around Tanzania to spread information about the widely misunderstood disorder.

The documentary, along with several other films, have been powerful tools in the fight against persecution of people with albinism, which is sometimes abbreviated PWA.

International Albinism Awareness Day was adopted by the UN General Assembly on December 18, 2014.

The resolution "encourages UN Member States to continue their efforts to protect and preserve the rights of persons with albinism to life, dignity and security, as well as their right not to be subject to torture and cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment. It also determined to continue efforts to ensure equal access for persons with albinism to employment, education, justice and the enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of health."

