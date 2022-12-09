UrduPoint.com

Int'l 'Anti-Corruption Day' Observed

Sumaira FH Published December 09, 2022 | 06:40 PM

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Like other parts of the country, the international 'Anti-Corruption Day' was observed here to raise awareness against the scourge of corruption.

As part of this global effort, Hara school also celebrated the day with activities highlighting the effects of this scourge. Speeches were made on the subject of corruption followed by a one mile long walk in which both teachers and students participated.

The participants of the walk were carrying placards inscribed with anti-corruption slogans to raise awareness among masses.

The walk ended at Haji Long Main Chowk.

Meanwhile, on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Fahad Wazir, Tehsildar Salarzai Zakir Khan Afridi successfully negotiated with the parents who refused polio vaccination to their children in Chorak Salarzai here and their children were administered polio drops.

On this occasion, Tehsildar Silarzai Zakir Khan said that polio drops were the only solution to save the children from physical disabilities.

