KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :The District administration Kohistan Lower Friday organized a gathering and rally in connection with International Anti-Corruption Day here at Govt. High school Pattan.

Deputy Commissioner Kohistan Lower, District Police Officer (DPO), officers of allied departments, scholars, dignitaries and a large number of people and students participated in the rally. The participants also chanted slogan "Our Faith, Corruption Free Pakistan".

Like other districts of the region, International Anti-Corruption Day was also observed in Torghar district where Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Fawad Khan, District Police Officer Torghar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Torghar and officers of all departments participated.

On this occasion, a rally was organized by the district administration which was led by Deputy Commissioner Torghar and participated by students, local political leadership and people from different walks of life.

Addressing the gathering, Deputy Commissioner Torgar said that corruption was a menace and its eradication was his top priority.

He said that in a society where corruption and bribery are uncontrolled then there is no merit.