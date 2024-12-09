Int'l Anti Corruption Day Observed In KP Amid Awareness Walks, Seminars Against Bribery
Muhammad Irfan Published December 09, 2024 | 04:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Like others provinces of the country, the international Anti-Corruption Day was observed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to raise awareness against negative effects of menace of corruption and bribery.
Walks and seminars highlighting the adverse effects of corruption were held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Debate competitions in educational institutions were arranged by the schools and colleges' administration where the speakers shed light against corruption which are weakening social fabric of the society.
The United Nations (UN) designated this day in October 2003 to encourage global efforts to curb corruption and highlight the importance of integrity and accountability.
This year’s theme, “Uniting with Youth Against Corruption: Shaping Tomorrow’s Integrity,” emphasizes the role of young people in combating corruption and fostering a culture of honesty and transparency.
The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has organized a seminar at its Regional Bureau the other day to mark International Anti-Corruption Day.
The speakers at the seminar emphasized the role of youth in combating corruption and building a future defined by integrity and accountability.
Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry attended the seminar as the chief guest. Distinguished
speakers included Akhtar Hayat Khan, Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; Dr. Jehan Zeb Khan, former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Peshawar; and Aleem Shah Khilji, CEO of the University of Spoken English.
Each speaker provided unique insights into the pervasive impacts of corruption and the collective responsibility to combat it.
Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry appreciated the vision and role of NAB for making conducive environment
for civil bureaucracy and NAB’s collaboration for effective utilization of civil services towards nation building.
He highlighted the role of youth in building corruption free society and urged the youth to focus on character building
and use their energies for positive change.
He requested the members of academia for educating youth towards building national character.
Director General NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Waqar Ahmad Chauhan, underscored the vital role of youth in the fight against corruption, noting that over 60% of Pakistan's population is under the age of 30.
He stressed that corruption eroded public trust, depleted national resources and deepened socio-economic inequalities.
He further elaborated on NAB’s vision of introducing conducive environment of working with state departments that has resulted in positive outcomes for both NAB and state institutions.
He discussed th ongoing initiatives planned by NAB to engage youth including provision of internship opportunities to students in NAB, arranging visits of groups of students to NAB office, arranging declamation contests in the educational institutions and forming WhatsApp group with prominent students of whole Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to keep them involve in
the campaign against corruption.
In addition to these measures, the NAB also plans to sign MOUs with universities enabling students to conduct research
and gain a deeper understanding of accountability systems to engage them in fight against corruption, he expressed.
IGP Akhtar Hayat Khan shared his views on inclusion of youth in fight against corruption and evil deeds. He urged the youth to focus on moral values and wisely choose their role model to have strong basis towards
their career. He further stated that it is ever one’s duty to take their authority as responsibility in order to build the country.
DG NAB KP Waqar Ahmad Chauhan reaffirmed the NAB's commitment to eradicating corruption and extended his gratitude to the distinguished guests and participants for their valuable contributions to the event.
