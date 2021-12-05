ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :International Anti-Corruption Day will be marked on December 9 across the globe including Pakistan which aims to raise public awareness of corruption and what people can do to fight it.

Musicals, plays, keynote speeches and other activities that focus on the theme of fighting against corruption help promote International Anti-Corruption Day.

International Anti-Corruption Day is a time for political leaders, governments, legal bodies and lobby groups to work together against corruption work by promoting the day and the issues that surround this event. On this day anti-corruption advocates organize events to engage the general public to effectively fight against corruption and fraud in communities. Other activities that promote the day include: Musicals and plays to publicize the message of fighting against corruption.

Keynote speeches by those who were victims of corruption or fought against it.

Essay competitions on issues surrounding the topic of corruption.

The dissemination of posters, flyers and other material to increase awareness levels on corruption.

Some organizations hold special recognition ceremonies to pay tribute to people and projects that provide assistance to nations and communities in the battle against corruption.

Corruption is an issue that affects all countries around the world. It can refer to the destruction of one's honesty or loyalty through undermining moral integrity or acting in a way that shows a lack of integrity or honesty. It also refers to those who use a position of power or trust for dishonest gain. Corruption undermines democracy, creates unstable governments, and sets countries back economically. Corruption comes in various forms such as bribery, law-breaking without dealing with the consequences in a fair manner, unfairly amending election processes and results, and covering mistakes or silencing whistle blowers (those who expose corruption in hope that justice would be served).