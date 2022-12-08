UrduPoint.com

Int'l Anti-Corruption Day To Be Observed On Friday

Sumaira FH Published December 08, 2022 | 12:10 PM

Int'l Anti-Corruption Day to be observed on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :International Anti-Corruption Day (IACD) would be observed on Friday globally to raise awareness against corruption and its harmful effects on the society and country's economy.

The Day is marked with the slogan "United against Corruption" and events are being organized to change the attitude of the people towards this menace.

The 2022 IACD also marks the start of efforts to mark the 20th Anniversary of the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC).

This is reflected by the theme of this year's international day, "UNCAC at 20: Uniting the World Against Corruption". Over the next year, culminating with IACD 2023, together with partners worldwide, the UN will be reflecting on a world made better thanks to the collective push afforded by the Convention.

The 2022 International Anti-Corruption Day (IACD) seeks to highlight the crucial link between anti-corruption and peace, security, and development.

Corruption is an issue that affects all countries around the world. On this day anti-corruption advocates organize events to engage the general public to effectively fight against corruption and fraud in communities.

International Anti-Corruption Day is a time for political leaders, governments, legal bodies, and lobby groups to work together against corruption work by promoting the day and the issues that surround this event.

Corruption undermines democracy, creates unstable governments, and sets countries back economically. Corruption comes in various forms such as bribery, law-breaking without dealing with the consequences in a fair manner, unfairly amending election processes and results, and covering mistakes or silencing whistleblowers (those who expose corruption in hope that justice would be served).

By resolution 58/4 of October 31, 2003, the UN General Assembly designated December 9 as International Anti-Corruption Day. This decision is aimed to raise people's awareness of corruption and of the role of the United Nations Convention against Corruption in combating and preventing it.

The assembly urged all states and competent regional economic integration organizations to sign and ratify the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) to ensure its rapid entry into force. UNCAC is the first legally binding, international anti-corruption instrument that provides a chance to mount a global response to corruption.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Corruption Resolution World United Nations Democracy October December Event All

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Bosnia agree to increase bilateral ties ..

Pakistan, Bosnia agree to increase bilateral ties in diverse areas

41 seconds ago
 PM says Pakistan ready to play its part for reviva ..

PM says Pakistan ready to play its part for revival of SAARC

5 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 8th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 8th December 2022

3 hours ago
 US Senate Panel Approves Biden's Nominee for Ambas ..

US Senate Panel Approves Biden's Nominee for Ambassador to Russia - Spokesman

11 hours ago
 Senior Minister briefs YouTubers about govt's perf ..

Senior Minister briefs YouTubers about govt's performance

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.