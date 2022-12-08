ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :International Anti-Corruption Day (IACD) would be observed on Friday globally to raise awareness against corruption and its harmful effects on the society and country's economy.

The Day is marked with the slogan "United against Corruption" and events are being organized to change the attitude of the people towards this menace.

The 2022 IACD also marks the start of efforts to mark the 20th Anniversary of the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC).

This is reflected by the theme of this year's international day, "UNCAC at 20: Uniting the World Against Corruption". Over the next year, culminating with IACD 2023, together with partners worldwide, the UN will be reflecting on a world made better thanks to the collective push afforded by the Convention.

The 2022 International Anti-Corruption Day (IACD) seeks to highlight the crucial link between anti-corruption and peace, security, and development.

Corruption is an issue that affects all countries around the world. On this day anti-corruption advocates organize events to engage the general public to effectively fight against corruption and fraud in communities.

International Anti-Corruption Day is a time for political leaders, governments, legal bodies, and lobby groups to work together against corruption work by promoting the day and the issues that surround this event.

Corruption undermines democracy, creates unstable governments, and sets countries back economically. Corruption comes in various forms such as bribery, law-breaking without dealing with the consequences in a fair manner, unfairly amending election processes and results, and covering mistakes or silencing whistleblowers (those who expose corruption in hope that justice would be served).

By resolution 58/4 of October 31, 2003, the UN General Assembly designated December 9 as International Anti-Corruption Day. This decision is aimed to raise people's awareness of corruption and of the role of the United Nations Convention against Corruption in combating and preventing it.

The assembly urged all states and competent regional economic integration organizations to sign and ratify the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) to ensure its rapid entry into force. UNCAC is the first legally binding, international anti-corruption instrument that provides a chance to mount a global response to corruption.