UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Int'l Athlete Arshad Nadeem Calls On DC

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 04:40 PM

Int'l athlete Arshad Nadeem calls on DC

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :International athlete Arshad Nadeem hailing from Mian Channu called on Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi and District Police Officer Muhammad Ali Waseem on Sunday.

The athelet had brightened the name of the country by winning gold in South Asian games and gold and bronze medals in Asian and Islamic games competitions.

Both the officials hailed the services of Arshad Nadeem and presented bouquet to him.

They said that the athlete was not only the asset of the nation and country rather he was brightening the name of district.

They assured him every possible cooperation for promotion of athletics in the area.

DC said that a ceremony would be arranged soon in honor of players who brightened the name of district in field of sports.

Related Topics

Police Sports Muhammad Ali Sunday Gold Bronze From Asia

Recent Stories

Municipality of Abu Dhabi City distributes Eid clo ..

14 minutes ago

Dubai Culture reveals details of sectoral pillars ..

14 minutes ago

UAE, Greece sign MoU on culture, creative sector

14 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council performs ..

29 minutes ago

DEWA, BSI launch first Enterprise Risk and Resilie ..

29 minutes ago

Hewlett Packard Enterprise&#039;s &#039;Digital Li ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.