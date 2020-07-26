KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :International athlete Arshad Nadeem hailing from Mian Channu called on Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi and District Police Officer Muhammad Ali Waseem on Sunday.

The athelet had brightened the name of the country by winning gold in South Asian games and gold and bronze medals in Asian and Islamic games competitions.

Both the officials hailed the services of Arshad Nadeem and presented bouquet to him.

They said that the athlete was not only the asset of the nation and country rather he was brightening the name of district.

They assured him every possible cooperation for promotion of athletics in the area.

DC said that a ceremony would be arranged soon in honor of players who brightened the name of district in field of sports.