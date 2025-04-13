ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) The International Baby Matters Conference - 2025 successfully concluded on Sunday after bringing together over a thousand participants both online and in-person at the Health Services academy (HSA).

The focus of the conference was insightful discussions and groundbreaking developments in infant mental health.

The conference featured a diverse range of workshops held across multiple cities in Pakistan including Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Islamabad, and Rawalpindi as well as online.

Critical topics such as early childhood mental health detection, play therapy, brain development, trauma care, grief-sensitive healthcare, perinatal and infant mental health interventions, caregiving rituals, and innovative service models were presented.

Renowned experts from around the world, including South Africa, Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, and the Philippines, shared their insights and expertise.

Vice Chancellor of the Health Services Academy, Dr. Shahzad Ali Khan, emphasized the transformative impact of the conference, calling it a pivotal moment in Pakistan’s public health landscape.

"Infant mental health has long remained an overlooked domain in healthcare discourse, but this conference has successfully placed it at the center of national attention," he stated.

He commended the collaborative efforts of national and international experts in creating a multidisciplinary platform that not only addressed the scientific dimensions of early mental health but also highlighted culturally sensitive and community-based interventions.

Dr. Khan reiterated HSA’s long-term vision of integrating infant mental health into mainstream medical education, public health policy, and community practices.

In his address, Dr. Khan announced that the newly established secretariat for the Pakistan Association of Infant Mental Health at HSA would serve as a beacon of innovation and advocacy.

“Our mission is to nurture a generation that thrives—not just survives,” he said. “With the establishment of this secretariat, we aim to strengthen institutional support, facilitate regional cooperation, and ensure that infant and perinatal mental health becomes a sustained public health priority.

”

He reaffirmed HSA’s commitment to providing policy-driven leadership and evidence-based training to health professionals, researchers, and caregivers, ensuring that Pakistan keeps pace with global advancements in this critical area of child development.

In her concluding remarks, Dr. Roop Zainab Rana announced a milestone achievement—the Pakistan Association of Infant Mental Health (PAIMH)—which has now become an official affiliate of the World Association of Infant Mental Health (WAIMH).

This landmark affiliation was strongly endorsed by Vice Chancellor of HSA, Dr. Shahzad Ali Khan, who also declared the formation of a dedicated secretariat for PAIMH at HSA, a first of its kind in the country.

Additionally, Dr. Roop Zainab Rana was appointed Conference Coordinator, guaranteeing that the International Baby Matters Conference will now be held annually.

In a strategic move to deepen Pakistan’s public mental health infrastructure, Professor Mowadat Rana was designated as the country’s Professor of Public Mental Health.

The Health Services Academy has also pledged to become a national repository for infant mental health research, serving as a central hub for the collection, dissemination, and collaboration of critical studies and findings in the field.

This initiative is set to guide future policies, clinical practices, and educational programs with evidence-based strategies.

The conference concluded with a renewed commitment to elevating infant and perinatal mental health at both national and global levels, setting a strong foundation for future research, policy development, and collaborative initiatives.

With the momentum generated by this event, Pakistan is now poised to lead the region in advancing a comprehensive, compassionate, and research-driven approach to infant mental wellbeing.

