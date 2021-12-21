The 13th International Biennial Conference of Pakistan Society for Microbiology will be held at the new campus from December 22 to 24

The conference will be held under the aegis of Department of Microbiology at the Government College University Faisalabad.

Convener Dr Mohsin Khurshid said here on Tuesday that the theme of this year's conference was "Pandemics-Epidemics: Public Health Challenges for Microbiologists".

Renowned academicians and scientists from around 10 countries and all overPakistan will participate in the three-day event.