Int'l Book Fair, Soul Festival Highlight Positive Image Of Karachi: Mayor Karachi
Sumaira FH Published December 13, 2024 | 07:51 PM
Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, stated that the ongoing International Book Fair and the Soul Festival are highlighting the positive image of the city
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, stated that the ongoing International Book Fair and the Soul Festival are highlighting the positive image of the city. The Soul Festival provides entertainment for the citizens of Karachi and such festivals have become a tradition in the city and encouraged the citizens to enjoy the music at the festival with their families.
He made these remarks after inaugurating the three-day Soul Festival at Beach View Park Clifton on Friday, while speaking to media representatives.
Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the purpose of the festival is to showcase the bright face of the city and highlight Karachi's culture. Our culture is rich, with food and music being an integral part, and the people of Karachi will enjoy this festival.
He added that food stalls, music, and other entertainment activities have been arranged at the festival, and Karachi's citizens are encouraged to participate in it in full force.
The Soul Festival will continue for three days, and such festivals contribute to enhancing the vibrancy of the city.
Regarding the issue of the water line disruption, in response to a question, the Mayor said that the 84-inch diameter water line on University Road was damaged during the work on the Red Line project due to the negligence of the contractor.
He mentioned that contact was made with Sarosh Lodhi, the head of Trans Karachi, and he was instructed to resolve the issue immediately. While the major leak in the pipeline has been fixed, some minor issues remain. Water was released into the pipeline for the convenience of the people, but action will be taken against those responsible for the negligence, he said.
