Intl Buddhist delegation visits Badshahi mosque

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) An international delegation of Buddhist monks visited the historic Badshahi Mosque

here on Saturday.

The delegation was briefed on the mosque’s historical and architectural significance,

including its ablution area, main prayer hall, courtyard and unique acoustic feature.

Constructed in the 17th century during the reign of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, the mosque

was hailed by the visitors as a symbol of Islamic heritage in South Asia.

The monks appreciated its spiritual ambiance and termed the visit an opportunity to

promote interfaith harmony and peaceful coexistence.

At the conclusion, the delegation conveyed goodwill messages to the people and government

of Pakistan and expressed hope that such exchanges would further strengthen

dialogue among civilizations.