ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :World Cancer Day will be marked on February 4 across the globe including Pakistan that helps raise people's awareness of cancer and how to prevent, detect, or treat it.

There are different symbols that help promote awareness of different types of cancers. For example, the pink ribbon symbolizes breast cancer awareness.

People, businesses, governments, and non-profit organizations work together on World Cancer Day to help the general public learn more about the different types of cancer, how to watch for it, treatments, and preventative measures. Various activities and events include:Television, radio, online, and newspaper advertisements, and articles that focus on the fight against cancer.

Nationwide campaigns targeted at parents to help them minimize the risk of cancer within their families.

Breakfasts, luncheons, or dinners aimed at raising funds for cancer research, or projects that help to fight cancer. Many of these events feature keynote speakers or video presentations.

Public information booths featuring information kits, fact sheets, booklets, posters, and other items that promote the cancer awareness, prevention, risk reduction, and treatment.

Some countries use World Cancer Day to promote campaigns on various cancer issues, such as breast cancer, lung cancer, skin cancer, and cancer in children. Much focus goes towards awareness and risk reduction.

The World Health Organization (WHO), which is the directing and coordinating health authority for the United Nations (UN), works with organizations such as the International Union Against Cancer (UICC) on this day to promote ways to ease the global burden of cancer. Recurring themes over the years focus on preventing cancer and raising the quality of life for cancer patients.

Cancer is a leading cause of death around the world, according to WHO, which estimates that 84 million people will die of cancer between 2005 and 2015 without intervention. Low-income and medium-income countries are harder hit by cancer than the high-resource countries. It is essential to address the world's growing cancer burden and to work on effective control measures.

World Cancer Day is part of the World Cancer Campaign, which responds to the Charter of Paris adopted at the World Summit Against Cancer for the New Millennium on February 4, 2000. It called for a strong alliance between researchers, health-care professionals, patients, governments, industry partners, and the media to fight cancer.

The Charter of Paris designated February 4 each year as World Cancer Day. UICC is responsible for coordinating World Cancer Day globally. It receives support from various partners and organizations, including the World Health Organization, the International Atomic Energy Agency, and other international bodies. UICC organized the first World Cancer Day in 2006.